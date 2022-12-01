Menu

Canada

Bath, Ont. business owners host fourth annual ‘Merry Little Main Street’ event

By Ryan Peddigrew Global News
Posted December 1, 2022 8:30 pm
WATCH: For four years running, a group of Bath, Ont., business owners have tried to bring a holiday movie feel to the village every December, and this year is no different.

The Merry Little Main Street event in Bath, Ont., started out in 2018 with just a few businesses taking part, and it’s bigger and better this year.

Local merchants have dressed up the historic village to look like a scene out of a holiday movie.

Cassandra Rendell, owner of The Lodge Cafe, says she came up with the idea to bring a Christmas movie feel to the village.

“Honestly, I just have this dream of Hallmark coming to Bath, so four years ago I just decided to do something that was just, that feel,” she said.

It’s grown into a full blown event with 20 businesses participating, live music, caroling and decorations.

Sarah Anderson, owner of Lakeside Studio Gallery, says the annual event brings a real sense of community to the village.

“It’s a night of community above everything else. It’s the chance to lift each other up a little bit,” said Anderson.

The event is supported by Loyalist Township and a host of volunteers.

Rendell says she’s proud to see how much Merry Little Main Street has grown in such a short time.

“It’s a lot of gratitude and it just speaks so much to the community that’s here in Bath. We really love being here and it’s just wonderful to see it come to light,” she said.

Rendell’s idea a few short years ago is now a an economic boost for local businesses and has become a community tradition.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

