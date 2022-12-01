4 Lethbridge residents receive Platinum Jubilee Medals

Four of Lethbridge’s outstanding citizens received the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee medal at a special ceremony hosted by YWCA Lethbridge and District at the Southern Alberta Ethnic Association.

YWCA CEO Jill Young said it was an honour to host the event.

“Today’s event is about our community members and the contributions that they have made to our community throughout this past year and it’s in honour of the Queen and her platinum jubilee and the 70-year rein on the throne.”

Seven-thousand Albertans are receiving the medal this year. Thursday’s ceremony saw Belinda Crowson, Jacen Abrey, Bev Lanz and Laura Branner get recognized.

“I was so floored and so honoured to be receiving this medal,” Crowson said.

“I was telling somebody that I have other awards but this was the one my dad was most proud of me getting because it’s from the Queen!”

“It’s something that I’m honoured to have and I see it as a call to action, a reminder to keep fighting the good fight and making a better world.”

The recipients were chosen by a selection committee based on their dedication to helping others and bettering their community.

It’s no surprise, all of the very humble winners like Abrey, the director of Lethbridge’s Indigenous Recovery Program, were quick to share the spotlight.

“I feel I’m just one of a team that’s getting recognized, it’s not me as an individual that goes out and helps people, that serves people, I just happen to be the one that’s being honoured for it, but it’s my whole team that deserves this award, not just me,” added Abrey.

Lanz added that it’s an honour to be receiving the award with such a talented group of people.

“It will be really fun to also watch the journey of the younger recipients because they’ve got years to make some really great stuff happen and I’m confident that they will.”

Lethbridge’s Jaime VandenBerg, who was crowned Miss World Canada 2021, was also chosen for the platinum jubilee but was unable to attend the ceremony.