Lethbridge volunteer reflects on 10 years of service for Chinook Regional Hospital

After experiencing the benefits of volunteerism during her own time in hospital, Rosemarie Gattiker decided to give back, creating a decade-long run at the Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge, Alberta.

In 2006, Gattiker was diagnosed with cancer and received treatment at the Tom Baker Cancer Centre in Calgary, Alberta. Two years later, her husband Wayne “Tilly” Tillotson became terminally ill, and after seeing the impacts volunteers had on their hospital experiences, she decided she wanted to give back.

“There were volunteers always around, asking if you needed anything or coffee, or someone to sit and hold you hand, that kind of thing,” Gattiker said. “My husband was extremely impressed with that. Just the fact that it existed, and no matter how little or how much you took advantage of that, the people were there.”

Story continues below advertisement

Gattiker has spent most of her time at the hospital volunteering with cancer patients, after starting out in the dialysis unit. She partakes in duties that often aid nurses, doctors, and other staff.

“There were times when I had nothing to do, and I was folding pillowcases and put them on the shelf and things like that, so those kinds of things have to be covered by the staff now.”

Due to COVID-19, she hasn’t been able to volunteer in-person since March.

A spokesperson for Alberta Health Services told Global News in an email that some volunteer services did resume at acute care facilities back in June, but they vary between regions.

“At this time, volunteer activity is only being considered for limited assignments on an as needed basis,” the statement reads. “The Chinook Regional Hospital is in an outbreak at present, so volunteers are not able to attend until that is resolved.”

Gattiker says she hasn’t heard anything about a potential return to her usual volunteering in the cancer department, but looks forward to when that return comes.

Amanda Jensen, executive director with Volunteer Lethbridge, says anyone looking to volunteer elsewhere can consider remote options to stay connected, such as their Keep in Touch program.

Story continues below advertisement

“What we do with that program is we pair trained volunteers with members of the community who [might] be a feeling a bit isolated or lonely,” she said. “The volunteer just gives that person a call, once or twice a week, just to check-in, just to share a laugh or share experiences.”

Jensen adds an influx of interest in volunteering in March was met with a lack of opportunities, but things are now starting to even out, adding volunteerism is a great option for those looking to bolster work experience or simply have something to do.

“I think that we all want to feel like we’re contributing to our community and to feel that sense of purpose, and volunteering is a tremendous way to have that need fulfilled.”

In 2010, Gattiker dedicated a park bench at Henderson Lake to Wayne, who passed away in 2009. He was born and raised in Lethbridge, and considered the lake the centre of the city he grew up in.

“As a boy he learned how to fish here, and he had six siblings and they would be hanging out here,” she explained. “I thought this would be a fitting tribute.”

Her 10-year volunteer pin came in the mail on the 11th anniversary of Wayne’s passing.

Advertisement