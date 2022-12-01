Man arrested after catalytic converter thefts reported in Airdrie

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP have charged a man following an investigation of catalytic converter thefts in and around Airdrie, Alta.

On Nov. 24 and 25, Airdrie RCMP received multiple reports of catalytic converter thefts in that city’s Big Springs neighbourhood and in the nearby hamlet of Balzac.

After an investigation, police arrested a 46-year-old man on Wednesday.

David Jeffrey Guilbault, of no fixed address, was charged with four counts of mischief under $5,000, three counts of theft over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of break-in instruments, and mischief over $5,000. He was also charged with three counts of operating a vehicle without a licence plate.

Guilbault appeared before a Justice of the Peace and was released on a $1,500 no-cash recognizance with conditions. He is due to appear in court on Dec. 8.

In the course of the investigation, Airdrie RCMP also seized over $20,000 in assets, including a 2017 Ford F-150.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call RCMP at 403-945-7267. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.