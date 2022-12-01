Menu

Crime

Review will look at decision to not lay charges against fashion mogul Nygard in Manitoba

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 1, 2022 6:49 pm
Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard is shown in this courtroom sketch in Toronto on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. On Thursday the Manitoba government announced Crown attorneys from another province will probe a decision not to lay charges against Nygard in eight cases submitted by Winnipeg police last year. View image in full screen
Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard is shown in this courtroom sketch in Toronto on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. On Thursday the Manitoba government announced Crown attorneys from another province will probe a decision not to lay charges against Nygard in eight cases submitted by Winnipeg police last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould

The Manitoba government is taking a second look at a decision to not lay charges against former fashion mogul Peter Nygard.

Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen says the government will seek Crown attorneys from another province to take a look at the evidence that was brought forward more than a year ago and decide whether charges should be laid.

Read more: Nygard to face extradition to U.S. after Canadian case completed: Lametti

Nygard faces two sex charges in Quebec and nine in Ontario, dating as far back as the 1980s.

Nygard, who is 81, has denied all allegations.

Click to play video: 'Arrest warrant issued for Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard in Montreal'
Arrest warrant issued for Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard in Montreal

In Winnipeg, Nygard’s hometown, police announced last year they submitted eight cases for consideration by the Crown, but prosecutors decided not to lay charges.

Read more: Arrest warrant issued for Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard in Montreal

Since then, some women have come forward in Manitoba and said they were victims of Nygard and were not given a full reason as to why charges were not laid.

Goertzen says he lost some sleep over the issue and the right thing to do is to have an outsider take a second look.

Click to play video: 'Nygard to face extradition to U.S. after Canadian case completed: Lametti'
Nygard to face extradition to U.S. after Canadian case completed: Lametti
