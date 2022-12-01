South Simcoe Police looking for public’s help in shooting investigation

Send this page to someone via email

South Simcoe Police are asking for the public’s help after a home in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury was struck by gunfire Thursday morning.

On Thursday, Dec. 1, just after 2:00 a.m., the South Simcoe Police Service responded to a report of a home being struck by gunfire in the area of Colborne Street and 8th Line.

Police say a 30-year-old resident was awakened by the sound of a bullet travelling overhead as it passed through two windows in the home, narrowly missing the victim.

Investigators say were able to determine the bullet was an errant round that was fired from the intersection of the 8th Line and Barrie Street in Bradford.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say it is believed the home and the resident were not the intended targets.

Officers were out in the area canvassing for witnesses and surveillance footage in the area of the 8th Line and Yonge Street.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed the shooting or those who may have dash camera footage during that time period to contact Detective Sergeant Ben Irwin at 905 775 3311 or ben.irwin@southsimcoepolice.ca.

This incident marks the fifth reported and confirmed illegal discharge of a firearm in the urban area of Bradford in 2022.