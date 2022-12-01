Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

South Simcoe Police looking for public’s help in shooting investigation

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted December 1, 2022 4:36 pm
File photo of a South Simcoe Police vehicle. View image in full screen
File photo of a South Simcoe Police vehicle. Twitter / South Simcoe Police

South Simcoe Police are asking for the public’s help after a home in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury was struck by gunfire Thursday morning.

On Thursday, Dec. 1, just after 2:00 a.m., the South Simcoe Police Service responded to a report of a home being struck by gunfire in the area of Colborne Street and 8th Line.

Police say a 30-year-old resident was awakened by the sound of a bullet travelling overhead as it passed through two windows in the home, narrowly missing the victim.

Investigators say were able to determine the bullet was an errant round that was fired from the intersection of the 8th Line and Barrie Street in Bradford.

Read more: Barrie Food Bank looking at highest target yet for holiday campaign

Story continues below advertisement

Police say it is believed the home and the resident were not the intended targets.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Officers were out in the area canvassing for witnesses and surveillance footage in the area of the 8th Line and Yonge Street.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed the shooting or those who may have dash camera footage during that time period to contact Detective Sergeant Ben Irwin at 905 775 3311 or ben.irwin@southsimcoepolice.ca.

This incident marks the fifth reported and confirmed illegal discharge of a firearm in the urban area of Bradford in 2022.

Click to play video: 'SIU sheds light on what happened in the Innisfil home where 2 South Simcoe Police officers were fatally shot'
SIU sheds light on what happened in the Innisfil home where 2 South Simcoe Police officers were fatally shot
BarrieSouth Simcoe PoliceBradfordGunfireTown of Bradford West GwillimburyWest GwillimburyBradford shootinggunfire Bradford
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers