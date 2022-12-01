Menu

Canada

Registration for Winnipeg’s winter leisure guide activities coming Dec. 13

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 1, 2022 3:22 pm
The Canadian Red Cross announced earlier this month it was ``winding down'' its swimming and lifeguard lessons through 2022, View image in full screen
Children participate in swimming lessons. Courtesy, Canadian Red Cross

Winnipeggers looking to sign up for winter activities can get a look at what’s on offer in the city’s Winter 2023 Leisure Guide, which was released online Thursday.

Registration for all winter activities kicks off at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 for residents of the city, and two days later for non-residents.

Read more: Winnipeg’s fall leisure guide now available online

Winnipeggers will have a number of options to sign up for activities, including the always-popular swimming lessons — which are changing this season from Canadian Red Cross programming to the Lifesaving Society’s Swim for Life.

Beginning on Dec. 13, registration can be completed at the city’s leisureONLINE website, by calling 311, or in person at 395 Main St. (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays), at any city indoor pool during regular operating hours, or at the registration centre in the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex Dec. 13 only.

Registration service in French is also being offered at 395 Main and at Bonivital and Margaret Grant pools.

Parents frustrated after leisure guide registration issues

 

