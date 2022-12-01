Registration for Winnipeg’s winter leisure guide activities coming Dec. 13

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeggers looking to sign up for winter activities can get a look at what’s on offer in the city’s Winter 2023 Leisure Guide, which was released online Thursday.

Registration for all winter activities kicks off at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 for residents of the city, and two days later for non-residents.

The Winter Leisure Guide and Winter Leisure Guide Swimming and Skating brochures are now available online. Visit: https://t.co/Pwp01eLJcD Registration begins Tuesday, December 13 at 8 a.m. for all winter activities. pic.twitter.com/M4yp8LUypU — City of Winnipeg (@cityofwinnipeg) December 1, 2022

Winnipeggers will have a number of options to sign up for activities, including the always-popular swimming lessons — which are changing this season from Canadian Red Cross programming to the Lifesaving Society’s Swim for Life.

Beginning on Dec. 13, registration can be completed at the city’s leisureONLINE website, by calling 311, or in person at 395 Main St. (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays), at any city indoor pool during regular operating hours, or at the registration centre in the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex Dec. 13 only.

Registration service in French is also being offered at 395 Main and at Bonivital and Margaret Grant pools.

