Winnipeg’s fall leisure guide now available online

The City of Winnipeg’s fall 2022 leisure guide is now available for viewing online as of 10 a.m. Thursday, including the leisure guide skating brochure and leisure guide swimming brochure.

The guide offers a wide variety of recreation and leisure programming for Manitobans to enjoy.

Registration for all fall activities begins Aug. 30 at 8 a.m. for Winnipeg residents, and Sept. 1 at 8 a.m. for non-residents.

People can register by going online, calling 311 or going in person at various areas around the city including:

395 Main St., Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Seven Oaks Pool, 444 Adsum Dr., on Aug. 30 only between 8 and 11 a.m.

at any City indoor pool, except Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex and St. James Civic Centre

The city encourages those planning to register online to check they are able to successfully log in to their online account before registration starts.

If people are having difficulty accessing their accounts they can call 311 for assistance.

