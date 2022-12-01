Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Canada to give $1M for International Criminal Court sex crime probes, Joly says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 1, 2022 1:02 pm
Click to play video: 'What is the threshold for International Criminal Court to lay charges against Russia?'
What is the threshold for International Criminal Court to lay charges against Russia?
WATCH: What is the threshold for International Criminal Court to lay charges against Russia? – Mar 3, 2022

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly is announcing another $1 million for the International Criminal Court.

The money is meant to support the court’s investigations into sexual and gender-based violence everywhere, as Canada helps that agency look into possible Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

Read more: How a Dutch agency prevented a Russian spy from infiltrating ICC

Joly was in Poland at a summit of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe on Thursday, one of the last forums where Russia and the West have diplomatic relations.

Trending Now
Trending Now

The 57-member group is best known for monitoring elections, but has also helped stabilize countries after conflicts from Bosnia to Tajikistan.

Read more: Unearthing the evidence of Russia’s war crimes in east Ukraine

Story continues below advertisement

Poland barred Russia from attending the summit, but Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov argued in a virtual press conference that sidelining Moscow won’t lead to peace in Ukraine.

Joly responded that Russia is rejecting dialogue and has “shattered trust” between countries.

RussiaUkraineUkraine warUkraine newsRussia NewsRussia warMelanie JolyInternational Criminal CourtMelanie Joly newsInternational Criminal Court newsInternational Criminal Court todayInternational Criminal Court updateMelanie Joly Canada
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers