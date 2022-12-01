Canada to give $1M for International Criminal Court sex crime probes, Joly says

Send this page to someone via email

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly is announcing another $1 million for the International Criminal Court.

The money is meant to support the court’s investigations into sexual and gender-based violence everywhere, as Canada helps that agency look into possible Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

Joly was in Poland at a summit of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe on Thursday, one of the last forums where Russia and the West have diplomatic relations.

The 57-member group is best known for monitoring elections, but has also helped stabilize countries after conflicts from Bosnia to Tajikistan.

Story continues below advertisement

Poland barred Russia from attending the summit, but Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov argued in a virtual press conference that sidelining Moscow won’t lead to peace in Ukraine.

Joly responded that Russia is rejecting dialogue and has “shattered trust” between countries.