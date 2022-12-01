Driver charged after cyclist hit, killed in Toronto collision

Toronto police say a 60-year-old driver is facing charges after a 20-year-old cyclist was hit and killed last week.
Police said on Nov. 23, at around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a collision between a vehicle and cyclist near St. Clair Avenue East and Yonge Street.
Investigators said a cyclist had been hit by a white Ford F250 pick-up truck and was pinned underneath.
Police also said the driver of the truck struck the cyclist and “continued northbound on Yonge Street with the bike and cyclist lodged underneath the vehicle.”
Toronto firefighters had to extricate the cyclist from underneath by lifting up the truck, officials said.
The cyclist was pronounced dead on scene.
The driver did not flee and remained at the site of the collision.
Global News spoke to the family of the victim, who identified him as 20-year-old Kartik Saini, and said he was on his way home from work when the collision happened.
The family said he had moved from India to Canada just last year. Saini was a student in Sheridan College’s computer systems technician program. He was also working as a security guard.
In an update Thursday, police said they have charged the driver with careless driving causing death, turning not in safety, and proceeding contrary to signage.
— With files from Global News’ Erica Vella & Hannah Jackson
