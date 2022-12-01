2nd person arrested in Keeseekoose First Nation murder investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A second person has been charged in relation to a homicide investigation in Keeseekoose First Nation, Sask., from November 19.

That’s according to Saskatchewan RCMP, who said 41-year-old Edgar Lyle Kakakaway (senior) of Kamsack is charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.

RCMP arrested 19-year-old Edgar Kakakaway Jr. back on Nov. 22 in Keeseekoose First Nation for his involvement in the death of a 16-year-old boy from Cote First Nation.

Kakakaway Jr. was charged with 2nd-degree murder, assault causing bodily harm, and failing to comply with a condition of a release order.

Kakakaway Sr. was arrested on Nov. 29 and appears in provincial court in Canora on Thursday morning.

— with files from Andrew Benson