2nd person arrested in Keeseekoose First Nation murder investigation

A second person has been charged in relation to a homicide investigation in Keeseekoose First Nation, Sask., from November 19.
That’s according to Saskatchewan RCMP, who said 41-year-old Edgar Lyle Kakakaway (senior) of Kamsack is charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.
Read more: RCMP arrest 19-year-old Sask. man wanted for murder
RCMP arrested 19-year-old Edgar Kakakaway Jr. back on Nov. 22 in Keeseekoose First Nation for his involvement in the death of a 16-year-old boy from Cote First Nation.
-
The 20 richest neighbourhoods across Canada
-
Florida woman sues Kraft for $5M over Velveeta pasta prep time
Kakakaway Jr. was charged with 2nd-degree murder, assault causing bodily harm, and failing to comply with a condition of a release order.
Kakakaway Sr. was arrested on Nov. 29 and appears in provincial court in Canora on Thursday morning.
— with files from Andrew Benson
Comments