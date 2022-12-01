Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, Dec. 1

Send this page to someone via email

Huatulco in Travel Tips, NSBA reaction to Saskatoon’s budget and Trixie seeks a new home in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Dec. 1, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Huatulco, Mexico, an underrated winter destination: Travel Tips

Travel advisor Barb Crowe says the vibe in Huatulco, Mexico, is different.

She calls it is underrated destination situated on nine bays and 36 beaches with a low-key and laid-back atmosphere.

Crowe has more details on why it makes an ideal winter getaway location along with tips when travelling to Mexico.

4:07 Huatulco, Mexico, an underrated winter destination: Travel Tips

NSBA reacts to Saskatoon city council approving 3.93% property tax hike

Saskatoon city council finalized a 3.93 per cent property tax increase during budget deliberations.

Story continues below advertisement

The number they arrived at ended up being less than what it could have been, but more than originally anticipated.

NSBA executive director Keith Moen looks at the impact the increase will have on the business community.

4:44 NSBA reacts to Saskatoon’s 3.93% property tax hike

Trixie seeks a new home in Adopt a Pet

Trixie is a 10-month-old shepherd cross currently in foster care at New Hope Dog Rescue and in need of a new home.

Sandra Archibald from the shelter also goes over its top wish list of needed items heading into the holiday.

4:11 Trixie seeks a new home in Adopt a Pet

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Dec. 1

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, Dec. 1.

Story continues below advertisement