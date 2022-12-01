Menu

Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, Dec. 1

By David Giles Global News
Posted December 1, 2022 10:09 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, Dec. 1'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, Dec. 1
WATCH: Bitter cold settles in — Chantal Wagner with your Thursday, Dec. 1, morning SkyTracker forecast.

Huatulco in Travel Tips, NSBA reaction to Saskatoon’s budget and Trixie seeks a new home in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Dec. 1, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Huatulco, Mexico, an underrated winter destination: Travel Tips

Travel advisor Barb Crowe says the vibe in Huatulco, Mexico, is different.

She calls it is underrated destination situated on nine bays and 36 beaches with a low-key and laid-back atmosphere.

Crowe has more details on why it makes an ideal winter getaway location along with tips when travelling to Mexico.

Click to play video: 'Huatulco, Mexico, an underrated winter destination: Travel Tips'
Huatulco, Mexico, an underrated winter destination: Travel Tips

NSBA reacts to Saskatoon city council approving 3.93% property tax hike

Saskatoon city council finalized a 3.93 per cent property tax increase during budget deliberations.

The number they arrived at ended up being less than what it could have been, but more than originally anticipated.

NSBA executive director Keith Moen looks at the impact the increase will have on the business community.

Click to play video: 'NSBA reacts to Saskatoon’s 3.93% property tax hike'
NSBA reacts to Saskatoon’s 3.93% property tax hike

Trixie seeks a new home in Adopt a Pet

Trixie is a 10-month-old shepherd cross currently in foster care at New Hope Dog Rescue and in need of a new home.

Sandra Archibald from the shelter also goes over its top wish list of needed items heading into the holiday.

Click to play video: 'Trixie seeks a new home in Adopt a Pet'
Trixie seeks a new home in Adopt a Pet

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Dec. 1

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, Dec. 1.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Dec. 1'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Dec. 1
