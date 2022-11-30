Menu

Canada

Message from 1921 found underneath former statue at Manitoba legislature

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 30, 2022 7:29 pm
A headless statue of Queen Victoria is seen overturned and vandalized at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg on July 2, 2021. The last remnant of the s being cleared away in the coming days, more than a year after it was toppled. View image in full screen
A headless statue of Queen Victoria is seen overturned and vandalized at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg on July 2, 2021. The last remnant of the s being cleared away in the coming days, more than a year after it was toppled. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kelly Geraldine Malone

A 101-year-old message has been discovered by workers removing the base of a former statue in front of the Manitoba legislature.

Workers have been removing, piece by piece, the large base that held a statue of Queen Victoria. The statue was toppled last year by protesters. Its head was removed and thrown in the nearby Assiniboine River.

Read more: Queen Victoria statue at Manitoba Legislative Building torn down

The base is being removed to make way for a replacement.

When crews recently removed one section of the base, they found a broken bottle and a note that had been placed inside. The note was an apology of sorts, dated July 30, 1921, — an era when alcohol was outlawed.

The pedestal of a toppled statue at the Manitoba legislature is being removed

“It says, on account of the Prohibition, we are unable to adhere to the custom of depositing a bottle of brandy under the stone, for which we are extremely sorry, I believe is what it says,” Reg Helwer, minister responsible for government services, said Wednesday as he tried to make out the wording on the worn note.

The paper was signed by a stonecutter, other workers and a bureaucrat — the province’s deputy minister of public works at the time.

The government is now working out how to best preserve the document and what to do with it.

Read more: Damaged Queen Victoria statue is beyond repair, Manitoba government says

Helwer said it’s not the first time an item from Manitoba’s early days as a province has been discovered unexpectedly.

“Apparently there are things of that nature around the legislature. As we move stones, we do discover things like this,” he said.

“To me, it’s a very neat story, especially with the age of the building, just recently celebrating a hundred years not long ago.”

Damaged Queen Victoria statue is beyond repair, Manitoba government says
© 2022 The Canadian Press

