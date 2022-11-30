Menu

Crime

Police in York Region investigate 4 pharmacy robberies

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted November 30, 2022 6:09 pm
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. File / Global News

Police in York Region are investigating after four commercial robberies were reported.

York Regional Police said they were looking for at least two suspects after robberies were reported at pharmacies in Newmarket, Vaughan and Markham.

Police said that on Nov. 23 at around 11:25 a.m., officers were called to a pharmacy in the area of Islington Avenue and Thistlewood Avenue in Vaughan for reports of a robbery.

Police said two male suspects armed with a gun entered the pharmacy and stole cash and drugs before fleeing in a vehicle.

At around 5:25 p.m., a second Vaughan pharmacy was reportedly robbed around Highway 27, near Milani Boulevard.

“Again, two male suspects armed with a gun entered the store and demanded cash and drugs,” police said.

Read more: 3 teens charged in connection with series of pharmacy robberies in Toronto, police say

Police said they stole cash and drugs. The two Vaughan incidents may be connected, police said.

A few days later, on Nov. 28, police attended a robbery call at a pharmacy on David Drive in Newmarket around 7 p.m.

It was reported that two men wearing masks entered the store and punched an employee, before stealing cash and drugs.

At around 7:40 p.m., a second robbery occurred at a pharmacy located on Markham Road in Markham was reported.

Two men again entered the store and demanded cash and drugs.

