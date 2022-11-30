Guelph, Ont. police investigating online threats

Send this page to someone via email

Investigators with the Guelph Police Service are looking into alleged online threats being made towards an individual.

In a news release, they say they are aware of a video that is being circulated on social media.

Investigators say the individual that is target of these threats has asked for assistance and has been in touch with police.

No other details of the investigation are being released at this time.

Guelph police did say that there have been individual protesters focusing on the LGBTQ2 community across Ontario but are not aware of such protests happening in the city.

They go on to say while they recognize freedom of speech and expression, threats, intimidation and harassment of a criminal nature are not acceptable by law and will not be tolerated.

Anyone with information about this is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212, ext. 7436 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477.