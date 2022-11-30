Driver, pedestrian injured after pickup truck veers off road in York Region: police

See more sharing options

A driver and a pedestrian are injured after a pickup truck veered off a roadway in York Region Wednesday afternoon, police say.

York Regional Police said it happened around 3:20 p.m. on Davis Drive between McCowan Road and Highway 48.

Police said the vehicle went off the road and hit the pedestrian.

The pedestrian — a woman — has since been taken to hospital, officers said. The extent of her injuries are not known.

The male driver of the pickup suffered minor injuries, police said.

It’s not yet known if he has also been taken to hospital.

An investigation is underway and York police’s major collisions unit has been notified.

Davis Drive is closed in the area.