Canada

Driver, pedestrian injured after pickup truck veers off road in York Region: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 30, 2022 4:42 pm
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. File / Global News

A driver and a pedestrian are injured after a pickup truck veered off a roadway in York Region Wednesday afternoon, police say.

York Regional Police said it happened around 3:20 p.m. on Davis Drive between McCowan Road and Highway 48.

Police said the vehicle went off the road and hit the pedestrian.

Read more: 3 men charged in York Region break-and-enter as police warn of ‘upward trend’ in break-ins

The pedestrian — a woman — has since been taken to hospital, officers said. The extent of her injuries are not known.

The male driver of the pickup suffered minor injuries, police said.

It’s not yet known if he has also been taken to hospital.

An investigation is underway and York police’s major collisions unit has been notified.

Davis Drive is closed in the area.

