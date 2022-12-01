Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 770 CHQR

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

770 CHQR gets into holiday spirit with 30th annual Pledge Day

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted December 1, 2022 6:05 pm
770 CHQR is launching its 30th annual Pledge Day in support of the Calgary Children's Foundation on Friday, Dec. 2. . View image in full screen
770 CHQR is launching its 30th annual Pledge Day in support of the Calgary Children's Foundation on Friday, Dec. 2. . Global News

770 CHQR is getting into the holiday spirit by launching its 30th annual Pledge Day in support of the Calgary Children’s Foundation on Friday, Dec. 2.

From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., 770 CHQR radio hosts will be broadcasting live from The Westin located at 320 4 Avenue S.W. in downtown Calgary. The broadcast will feature charities and children that benefit from the donations, as well as supporters and local celebrities.

Listeners are encouraged to make a donation of any amount online at calgarychildrensfoundation.com or by calling 403-974-8255 on Friday only.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: Pledge Day inspires donations for accessible playgrounds in Alberta

Since 1992, Pledge Day has raised money for small children’s charities in the Calgary area that support at-risk kids who need extra care. This is the first in-person Pledge Day since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

“As we rush toward Christmas and another Pledge Day on 770 CHQR, I think we’re all drawn to the countless groups and individuals that are struggling in our community,” said John Vos, regional program director for Corus Radio and chairman of the Calgary Children’s Foundation.

“The dollars we raise from generous supporters and listeners during this important day will help in some small measure those struggling in Calgary.”

For more information, visit the official Pledge Day webpage.

Calgary770 chqrCalgary CharitiesPledge DayCalgary Children’s Foundationpledge day 770 chqrpledge day corus radio
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers