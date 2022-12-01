770 CHQR gets into holiday spirit with 30th annual Pledge Day

Send this page to someone via email

770 CHQR is getting into the holiday spirit by launching its 30th annual Pledge Day in support of the Calgary Children’s Foundation on Friday, Dec. 2.

From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., 770 CHQR radio hosts will be broadcasting live from The Westin located at 320 4 Avenue S.W. in downtown Calgary. The broadcast will feature charities and children that benefit from the donations, as well as supporters and local celebrities.

Listeners are encouraged to make a donation of any amount online at calgarychildrensfoundation.com or by calling 403-974-8255 on Friday only.

Since 1992, Pledge Day has raised money for small children’s charities in the Calgary area that support at-risk kids who need extra care. This is the first in-person Pledge Day since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we rush toward Christmas and another Pledge Day on 770 CHQR, I think we’re all drawn to the countless groups and individuals that are struggling in our community,” said John Vos, regional program director for Corus Radio and chairman of the Calgary Children’s Foundation.

“The dollars we raise from generous supporters and listeners during this important day will help in some small measure those struggling in Calgary.”

For more information, visit the official Pledge Day webpage.