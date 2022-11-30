Menu

Canada

Man killed in car crash in RM of Springfield, Manitoba RCMP say

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted November 30, 2022 3:51 pm
RCMP logo on patrol car. View image in full screen
RCMP logo on patrol car. The Canadian Press Images-Mario Beauregard

A 32-year-old man is dead after a crash on Highway 15 Tuesday, approximately two kilometres west of Anola, in the Rural Municipality of Springfield.

Police say a westbound SUV driven by an 84-year-old man from Winnipeg veered into the oncoming lane and collided with an eastbound vehicle.

Read more: 1 man dead, 2 facing multiple charges following Winnipeg car crash

The 32-year-old man from Steinbach, who was driving the eastbound vehicle, died at the scene. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Oakbank RCMP along with a forensic collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.

Driver crashes car into Winnipeg hair salon
Manitoba RCMP Steinbach Highway 15 crash Municipality of Springfield
