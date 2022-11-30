Man killed in car crash in RM of Springfield, Manitoba RCMP say

A 32-year-old man is dead after a crash on Highway 15 Tuesday, approximately two kilometres west of Anola, in the Rural Municipality of Springfield.
Police say a westbound SUV driven by an 84-year-old man from Winnipeg veered into the oncoming lane and collided with an eastbound vehicle.
The 32-year-old man from Steinbach, who was driving the eastbound vehicle, died at the scene. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Oakbank RCMP along with a forensic collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.
