Crime

Taxi driver charged in connection with sexual assault investigation in Richmond Hill: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted November 30, 2022 1:49 pm
Mahmoud Karimifar, 63, of City of Richmond Hill has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation, police say.
Mahmoud Karimifar, 63, of City of Richmond Hill has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation, police say. York Regional Police / handout

A taxi driver in Richmond Hill has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation, police say.

York Regional Police said on Oct. 22, officers launched an investigation into a taxi driver after a woman was reportedly sexually assaulted.

Police said the alleged incident occurred that day, at around 8:45 p.m.

Read more: ‘An upward trend’: Police in York Region warn residents of rise in break-ins

According to the police, the victim was a customer in the vehicle.

Police said 63-year-old Mahmoud Karimifar from Richmond Hill was arrested.

He has been charged with sexual assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

CrimeSexual AssaultYork Regional PoliceRichmond HillYRPTaxi driverSex Assault Investigation
