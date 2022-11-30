Taxi driver charged in connection with sexual assault investigation in Richmond Hill: police

A taxi driver in Richmond Hill has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation, police say.
York Regional Police said on Oct. 22, officers launched an investigation into a taxi driver after a woman was reportedly sexually assaulted.
Police said the alleged incident occurred that day, at around 8:45 p.m.
According to the police, the victim was a customer in the vehicle.
Police said 63-year-old Mahmoud Karimifar from Richmond Hill was arrested.
He has been charged with sexual assault.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
