Taxi driver charged in connection with sexual assault investigation in Richmond Hill: police

A taxi driver in Richmond Hill has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation, police say.

York Regional Police said on Oct. 22, officers launched an investigation into a taxi driver after a woman was reportedly sexually assaulted.

Police said the alleged incident occurred that day, at around 8:45 p.m.

According to the police, the victim was a customer in the vehicle.

Police said 63-year-old Mahmoud Karimifar from Richmond Hill was arrested.

He has been charged with sexual assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.