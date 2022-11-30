Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Lafarge barge runs aground in Esquimalt; no safety or pollution concerns, reports DFO

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted November 30, 2022 3:20 pm
Click to play video: 'Storm causes vessle to become stranded in Victoria’s Inner Habour'
Storm causes vessle to become stranded in Victoria’s Inner Habour
Watch: Tuesday’s storm created a scene in Victoria reminiscent of Vancouver's "barge on the beach."

A Lafarge cement barge has run aground in Esquimalt, B.C.

According to Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO), the incident took place Tuesday afternoon and the barge remains stuck between Harrison Island and McLoughlan Point.

“There are no safety or pollution concerns,” spokesperson Michelle Imbeau wrote in an emailed statement, adding that the barge is reported to be empty.

Read more: Vancouver’s English Bay Barge nearly gone 1 year after washing ashore

Crews were aboard the 80-metre vessel, the Metlakatla I, on Wednesday morning, appeared to be pumping out water and attaching lines for towing.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Their efforts attracted a number of community onlookers, who filmed their progress with cameras and cell phones.

Global News has reached out to Lafarge and Transport Canada for comment.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

Click to play video: 'Chilling no more. Vancouver’s ‘Barge on the Beach’ nearly gone'
Chilling no more. Vancouver’s ‘Barge on the Beach’ nearly gone
Canadian Coast GuardJoint Rescue Coordination CentreLafargeMcLoughlin PointEsquimalt bargeLafarge bargeVictoria barge
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers