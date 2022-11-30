Lafarge barge runs aground in Esquimalt; no safety or pollution concerns, reports DFO

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Lafarge cement barge has run aground in Esquimalt, B.C.

According to Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO), the incident took place Tuesday afternoon and the barge remains stuck between Harrison Island and McLoughlan Point.

“There are no safety or pollution concerns,” spokesperson Michelle Imbeau wrote in an emailed statement, adding that the barge is reported to be empty.

Crews were aboard the 80-metre vessel, the Metlakatla I, on Wednesday morning, appeared to be pumping out water and attaching lines for towing.

Their efforts attracted a number of community onlookers, who filmed their progress with cameras and cell phones.

Global News has reached out to Lafarge and Transport Canada for comment.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.