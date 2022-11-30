Kelowna Mounties offer tips on how to ward off holiday grinches

Send this page to someone via email

‘Tis the season for giving and, for thieves, taking.

Kelowna RCMP sent out a news release Wednesday reminding the public to take preventive measures against theft both at home and when out and about.

“When shopping locally place your purchased packages in the trunk of your vehicle instead of leaving them on your backseat and park in a well-lit area,” RCMP said.

“Thieves generally target vehicles with packages, backpacks or other valuables that are visible from the outside. It typically takes a thief less than 30 seconds to break into a vehicle.”

Those who are online shoppers are asked to consider getting packages sent to a work address or an address where someone can receive them.

To avoid porch pirates, don’t leave packages waiting on a front stoop.

For businesses, police recommend keeping front and rear entrances well-lit and rear and side doors locked.

Alarms work and digital video recording systems are helpful if an investigation is needed.

If you are the victim of a theft, do not hesitate to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.