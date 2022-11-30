‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ trailer: Get your 1st look at Princess Peach

Send this page to someone via email

Another Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer, another chance to be weirded out by Chris Pratt’s Italian accent.

It’s only been a few weeks since we were privy to the first official trailer for the long-awaited The Super Mario Bros. animated movie, but we now have a second trailer that takes a deeper dive into the battle for supremacy in the Mario universe.

The official teaser trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie is here! #SuperMarioMovie pic.twitter.com/jxp0Bkr2Vr — Illumination (@illumination) October 6, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

The trailer begins with Mario — voiced by Pratt — muttering a breathy “lets-a-go” while entering a massive coliseum of chanting fans. Last month, movie fans pointed out that Pratt’s Mario was missing the character’s classic, exaggerated Italian flair.

We then see the titular character face-off against Donkey Kong, voiced by Seth Rogen, who gives him an utter and complete smackdown.

Perhaps most exciting, however, is our first look at Princess Peach. She’s tall and brave and ready to fight. Voiced by Ana Taylor-Joy, Princess Peach will lead an army of reluctant Toads into war against Jack Black’s Bowser.

Fans of the franchise video games will be stoked to see some of the props and characters that have been with us since the first iterations of the Super Mario and Donkey Kong series. Koopa Troopas, Cheep Cheeps and an island full of Yoshis can be spotted as the trailer goes on.

There are also brief clips of Mario in a Tanooki power-up suit, a cameo from Cranky Kong and a race along Mario Kart’s Rainbow Road.

Nintendo Direct also released a second form of the trailer that features a pre-recorded clip of the film’s actors talking about the movie. During the presentation, Donkey Kong creator Shigeru Miyamoto teases fans, saying “It’s almost finished … and I’m not supposed to say anything else about it.”

Story continues below advertisement

With any luck, we’ll get to see much more of the vast Mario universe and the characters we’ve grown to love over the years.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will hit theatres April 7, 2023.