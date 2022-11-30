3 Kingston residents charged as part of Project Maverick child exploitation investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A provincewide investigation into child exploitation has led to charges against 107 people across Ontario, including three in Kingston and one from Belleville.

Joseph MacNeil, 30, of Kingston is facing seven counts of possession of child pornography, six counts of accessing child pornography and six counts of making available child pornography. He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 15.

Tyler Hussey, 42, of Kingston is facing three counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of accessing child pornography and two counts of making available child pornography. He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 5.

An unnamed 25-year-old man from Kingston is facing two counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of accessing child pornography and two counts of making available child pornography. No court date has been set.

Kristian Lucas, 29, of Belleville is facing one count of possession of child pornography and one count of accessing child pornography. His first court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 22.

“This is a stark reminder that our children are some of the most vulnerable members of our communities and it takes a multipronged approach to bring those who commit these horrific crimes to justice. We encourage anyone with information on these types of crimes to contact their local police,” Kingston police Chief Antje McNeely said.