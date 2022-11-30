Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Ontario spends little to fight invasive species, despite economic impact: AG

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 30, 2022 10:57 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario’s new natural resources minister accused of endangering threatened species'
Ontario’s new natural resources minister accused of endangering threatened species
RELATED: Graydon Smith, Ontario’s newly-appointed Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry, is due in court later this year to face charges laid by a private citizen under the Endangered Species Act. The allegations relate to road work done by the Town of Bracebridge in 2021 that the citizen claims damaged the habitat of blanding turtles. Tracy Tong has more – Jun 28, 2022

TORONTO — Ontario’s auditor general says the province spends only $4 million annually to fight invasive species, despite the $3.6 billion economic impact they create.

In her report today, Bonnie Lysyk says there were years-long delays in regulating invasive species after risk assessments were completed.

The auditor general also found six of the 30 terrestrial invasive species can be bought at garden centres and retailers throughout the province.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: Ontario vaccine rollout ‘uncoordinated’ and ‘wasteful’: auditor general

She says the regulated species list has only been updated once in seven years after 12 were added to the list in 2022.

Lysyk says the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry does not track at least 33 invasive species that are currently in Ontario and considered high-risk to neighbouring jurisdictions.

Story continues below advertisement

Since the Invasive Species Act became law in 2015, conservation officers who are responsible for enforcing it have laid zero charges, zero warrants and only 11 warnings under the act as of March 31, 2022.

Invasive SpeciesBonnie LysykOntario Auditor Generalministry of natural resources and forestryAuditor General of OntarioOntario AGOntario auditor general report 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers