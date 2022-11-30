3 men charged in York Region break-and-enter as police warn of ‘upward trend’ in break-ins

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say they’ve charged three men after an attempted break-and-enter, with the announcement coming one day after the service warned of an “upward trend” in break-ins throughout the region.

Police said that on Monday at around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a call for a break-in at a commercial building in the Green Lane and Yonge Street area of East Gwillimbury.

Officers located three suspects in a vehicle and when they tried to arrest them, the suspects fled on foot, police allege.

A perimeter was set up and they were arrested.

A replica gun and break-in tools were located inside the vehicle, which was stolen, police said.

Three Brampton men have since been charged with several offences.

The announcement from York police came one day after the service warned of “an upward trend” in break-and-enters throughout the region.

Between Nov. 7 and Nov. 21, officers investigated 77 break-ins throughout York Region, marking the highest number of incidents during the two-week period following the end of daylight saving time since 2019, police said.

Officers provided preventive tips for residents, with a focus on residential homes.

“Shorter daylight hours and increased trips away from the house may be making easier targets for enterprising criminals,” Supt. Russ Bellman said.

“Last year, in the midst of the pandemic, residents were spending more time in their homes.”

Police suggested that residents install quality deadbolt locks, put some interior lights on timers, and install a security camera that provides updates to a mobile phone.

Officers also suggested that if residents are away from their home, they should ask a friend to pick up their mail, shovel their snow or park in their driveway.