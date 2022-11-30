Menu

Money

RBC hikes quarterly dividend, reports lower Q4 profit

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 30, 2022 9:50 am
RBC set to buy HSBC in Canada’s biggest banking deal
The Royal Bank of Canada is set to buy HSBC’s Canadian business. If the deal goes through, it would mark the biggest banking deal in this country's history. Anne Gaviola has the details.

Royal Bank of Canada raised its dividend as it reported a fourth-quarter profit of $3.88 billion compared with $3.89 billion in the same quarter last year.

The bank said Wednesday it will now pay a quarterly dividend of $1.32 per share, an increase of four cents.

The higher payment to shareholders came as RBC’s profit amounted to $2.74 per diluted share for the quarter ended Oct. 31, up from $2.68 per diluted share in its fourth quarter last year when it had more shares outstanding.

Revenue totalled $12.57 billion, up from $12.38 billion a year earlier.

“While market conditions continue to be tough, our 2022 results reflect a resilient bank that is well-positioned to pursue strategic growth and deliver long-term shareholder value,” RBC chief executive Dave McKay said in a statement.

Read more: RBC signs deal to purchase HSBC Canada for $13.5B

Provisions for credit losses amounted to $381 million in RBC’s latest quarter compared with a recovery of $227 million in its fourth quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, RBC says it earned $2.78 per diluted share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted profit of $2.71 per diluted share a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $2.68 per share, according to estimates compiled by financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

RBC announced a deal Tuesday to buy HSBC Bank Canada, the seventh largest bank in the country by assets, for $13.5 billion in cash.

The takeover, which would see RBC absorb HSBC Canada’s 800,000 clients, 4,200 employees, 130 branches and $130 billion in assets, requires approval from the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions, the Competition Bureau, and the Ministry of Finance.

In reporting its fourth-quarter results on Wednesday, RBC said its personal and commercial banking operations earned $2.14 billion, up from $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year.

BIV: Royal Bank buys HSBC Canada for $13.5 billion

The bank’s wealth management arm earned $822 million, up from $558 million a year ago and its insurance business earned $268 million, up from $267 million in the same quarter last year.

RBC’s investor and treasury services group earned $110 million, up from $109 million in the fourth quarter last year, while the bank’s capital markets business earned $617 million down from $920 million a year earlier.

For its full financial year, RBC said it earned $15.81 billion or $11.06 per diluted share on $48.99 billion in revenue compared with a profit of $16.05 billion or $11.06 per diluted share on $49.69 billion in revenue in the same period last year.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

