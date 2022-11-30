Gas prices in New Brunswick lowest since February after 7-cent drop

Send this page to someone via email

Gas prices in New Brunswick are at a nine-month low after dropping overnight on Wednesday.

The province’s Energy and Utilities Board (NBEUB) lowered the maximum cost of gasoline a day before the usual weekly price adjustment.

New Brunswickers are now paying a maximum of $1.56 per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

The last time pump prices were this low in New Brunswick was in early February, when the cost of gas was a maximum of $1.54 per litre. Since then, prices have ranged from $1.58 up to $2.19 — with record high numbers seen in mid-June.

Since the start of November, prices have been steadily decreasing, going down from $1.89 per litre on Nov. 10 in a 33-cent drop in less than three weeks.

Diesel prices remain unchanged in the province, remaining at nearly $2.73 per litre.

Gas and diesel prices are generally adjusted on Thursdays in New Brunswick, so the cost may change again overnight.