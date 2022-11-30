Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Gas prices in New Brunswick lowest since February after 7-cent drop

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted November 30, 2022 10:19 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning New Brunswick: November 30'
Global News Morning New Brunswick: November 30
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global New Brunswick.

Gas prices in New Brunswick are at a nine-month low after dropping overnight on Wednesday.

The province’s Energy and Utilities Board (NBEUB) lowered the maximum cost of gasoline a day before the usual weekly price adjustment.

New Brunswickers are now paying a maximum of $1.56 per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

Read more: ‘Extremely challenging’ year for N.B. fireplace, firewood suppliers as demand heats up

The last time pump prices were this low in New Brunswick was in early February, when the cost of gas was a maximum of $1.54 per litre. Since then, prices have ranged from $1.58 up to $2.19 — with record high numbers seen in mid-June.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Since the start of November, prices have been steadily decreasing, going down from $1.89 per litre on Nov. 10 in a 33-cent drop in less than three weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

Diesel prices remain unchanged in the province, remaining at nearly $2.73 per litre.

Gas and diesel prices are generally adjusted on Thursdays in New Brunswick, so the cost may change again overnight.

Click to play video: 'Sustainability and consumer consumption'
Sustainability and consumer consumption
inflationGas PricesCost of Livingdiesel pricesNew Brunswick gasNBEUBNB gasgas prices downGas dropNew Brunswick gas down
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers