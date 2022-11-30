Man killed following crash at Nicholls Oval Park in Peterborough: police

See more sharing options

A man died following a crash at Nicholls Oval Park in Peterborough early Wednesday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 2 a.m., a vehicle struck a tree at the entrance to the park near Armour Road and Rogers Street.

Police say a 25-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene while a passenger, a 26-year-old man, suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information can call police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca

More to come.