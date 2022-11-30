Man killed following crash at Nicholls Oval Park in Peterborough: police

A man died following a crash at Nicholls Oval Park in Peterborough early Wednesday.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 2 a.m., a vehicle struck a tree at the entrance to the park near Armour Road and Rogers Street.
Read more: Vigil held for MacHart family members who died in Hwy. 7 collision east of Peterborough
Read More
Police say a 25-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene while a passenger, a 26-year-old man, suffered minor injuries.
Trending Now
-
Jason Kenney quits Alberta politics with critical letter on state of democracy
-
‘That ’90s Show’ trailer: Watch Red and Kitty Forman reopen their basement
Trending Now
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information can call police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca
More to come.
Comments