Traffic

Man killed following crash at Nicholls Oval Park in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 30, 2022 9:26 am
Peterborough police say a man died following a crash at the entrance to Nicholls Oval Park early Wednesday. View image in full screen
Peterborough police say a man died following a crash at the entrance to Nicholls Oval Park early Wednesday. Paul Dinsdale/Global News Peterborough

A man died following a crash at Nicholls Oval Park in Peterborough early Wednesday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 2 a.m., a vehicle struck a tree at the entrance to the park near Armour Road and Rogers Street.

Read more: Vigil held for MacHart family members who died in Hwy. 7 collision east of Peterborough

Police say a 25-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene while a passenger, a 26-year-old man, suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information can call police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca

More to come.

