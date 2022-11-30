Menu

Economy

Enbridge raising quarterly dividend, releases 2023 financial guidance

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 30, 2022 8:37 am
Enbridge company logos on display at the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Thursday, May 12, 2016. View image in full screen
File: Enbridge company logos on display at the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Thursday, May 12, 2016. Jeff McIntosh, THE CANADIAN PRESS

Enbridge Inc. is raising its quarterly dividend to shareholders.

The pipeline company says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 88.75 cents per share, up from 86 cents per share.

Based on Enbridge’s closing share price of $55.52 on Tuesday, the shares will have a dividend yield of about 6.4 per cent.

Read more: Calgary-based Enbridge announces completion of France’s first offshore wind farm

The increased payment to shareholders came as Enbridge reaffirmed its full-year guidance for adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes and depreciation in the top half of its range of $15.0 billion to $15.6 billion for 2022.

Distributable cash flow per share is expected to be just above the midpoint of its range of $5.20 to $5.50 for this year.

Story continues below advertisement

For 2023, Enbridge offered guidance for EBITDA between $15.9 billion and $16.5 billion and distributable cash flow per share of $5.25 to $5.65.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

