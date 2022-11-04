Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Enbridge reporting higher profit, revenue in third quarter

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 4, 2022 9:02 am
A file photo of Enbridge chief executive Al Monaco prepares to address the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. View image in full screen
File: Enbridge chief executive Al Monaco prepares to address the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Jeff McIntosh, THE CANADIAN PRESS

Enbridge Inc. says it earned $1.28 billion in its latest quarter, up from $682 million in the same quarter last year.

The pipeline operator says the profit amounted to 63 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, up from 34 cents per share a year ago.

Operating revenue grew to $11.57 billion in the company’s third quarter, compared with $11.47 billion in 2021.

Read more: Enbridge will pay $11M to settle pipeline violations

On an adjusted basis, Enbridge says it earned 67 cents per share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 59 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of 64 cents per share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Story continues below advertisement

Al Monaco, Enbridge president and CEO, says while global economies and energy markets are experiencing significant volatility, the fundamentals of the company’s business continue to be positive.

“It’s clear that the world needs all forms of energy to meet future demand, especially in the context of the energy security, reliability, and affordability challenges that everyone is faced with in today’s environment,” he said in a statement.

“The current environment and strong global energy fundamentals validate our dual-pronged strategy of expanding and modernizing our conventional business and increasing investment in low-carbon growth.”

Click to play video: 'Enbridge sells minority stake in 7 Alberta pipelines to Indigenous communities'
Enbridge sells minority stake in 7 Alberta pipelines to Indigenous communities
Related News
Alberta economyOil and GasCalgaryEnbridgeEnbridge IncAl MonacoCalgary company
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers