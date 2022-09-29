Menu

Economy

Enbridge buys U.S. renewable power project developer Tri Global Energy for US$270M

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 29, 2022 9:29 am
File: Enbridge company logos are seen at the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Thursday, May 12, 2016.
File: Enbridge company logos are seen at the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Thursday, May 12, 2016. Jeff McIntosh, THE CANADIAN PRESS

Enbridge Inc. says it has bought Tri Global Energy (TGE), a U.S. renewable power project developer, for US$270 million in cash and assumed debt.

The company will also pay up to an additional US$50 million contingent on successful execution of TGE’s project portfolio.

Enbridge says TGE is the third largest onshore wind developer in the U.S.

Read more: ‘We want to be at the table’: Indigenous leaders call for more partnerships after Enbridge deal

It has a development portfolio of wind and solar projects representing more than seven gigawatt’s of renewable generation capacity.

Enbridge chief executive Al Monaco says TGE will enhance Enbridge’s renewable platform and accelerate the company’s North American growth strategy.

The company says TGE’s development team will remain in place, ensuring the continuity of ongoing development activities.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
