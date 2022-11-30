High winds, snow, poor visibility all a prelude to ‘bitter cold’ next week for southern Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

While some in southern Manitoba were feeling hopeful after a recent warm spell, winter weather arrived in full force Wednesday morning.

Winnipeg and the surrounding area woke up to high winds, snow and colder temperatures that are causing visibility issues across the region.

Environment Canada’s Jason Knight told 680 CJOB’s The Start that visibility is an issue especially west and south of Winnipeg.

“That’s going to be some slow going for a few hours through the morning commute,” he said Wednesday.

“We’ve got that onrush of cold Arctic air coming in just this morning, … a few light flurries out there and winds gusting to about 60 km/h.

“Unfortunately, it’ll still be poor in spots through mid-morning, but quickly improving afterwards, with winds calming down to about 20 km/h this afternoon, and light this evening.”

Although things will clear up later on Wednesday, Knight said we may see another centimetre of snow Thursday … and then we’re in for some cold.

“After that, it’s just into the bitter cold — it won’t be surprising if we see that extreme cold threshold hit before the next week is out.”