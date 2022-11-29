Toronto police investigate after man allegedly followed girl, 13, home

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Toronto are investigating after a man allegedly harassed a 13-year-old girl on her way home.

Toronto police said the incident took place in the area of Queen Street East and Pape Avenue on Sunday and was reported to officers on Monday.

Police said that at around 11:25 a.m. on Sunday, a 13-year-old girl on her way home was followed by a man.

It is alleged the girl entered her house, locked the door and the man began to ring the doorbell and bang on the door.

He is described as six-feet tall, medium build and between 30 and 40 years old.

The man was last seen wearing a grey hooded raincoat with neon green stripes, black pants and dark shoes.