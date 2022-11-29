Menu

Crime

Toronto police investigate after man allegedly followed girl, 13, home

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted November 29, 2022 4:18 pm
Police are searching for a man in a criminal harassment investigation. View image in full screen
Police are searching for a man in a criminal harassment investigation. TPS/Handout

Police in Toronto are investigating after a man allegedly harassed a 13-year-old girl on her way home.

Toronto police said the incident took place in the area of Queen Street East and Pape Avenue on Sunday and was reported to officers on Monday.

Police said that at around 11:25 a.m. on Sunday, a 13-year-old girl on her way home was followed by a man.

Read more: Man wanted for harassment, 5 warrants issued in Toronto since 2020: police

It is alleged the girl entered her house, locked the door and the man began to ring the doorbell and bang on the door.

He is described as six-feet tall, medium build and between 30 and 40 years old.

The man was last seen wearing a grey hooded raincoat with neon green stripes, black pants and dark shoes.

