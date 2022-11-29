Menu

Canada

Ontario First Nation works with Winnipeg environmental group to help in residential school searches

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 29, 2022 4:01 pm
A First Nation in Ontario is working with a Winnipeg environmental assessment firm to help communities investigate sites of former residential schools with an Indigenous-led approach. View image in full screen
A First Nation in Ontario is working with a Winnipeg environmental assessment firm to help communities investigate sites of former residential schools with an Indigenous-led approach. David de la Harpe / Global Newws

A First Nation in Ontario is working with a Winnipeg environmental assessment firm to help communities investigate sites of former residential schools with an Indigenous-led approach.

Missanabie Cree First Nation, through its company ISN Maskwa, is partnering with Narratives Inc. to provide services related to unmarked graves and burial searches, accessing archival records and
gathering testimony.

The First Nation says the new partnership is a step toward helping communities find the truth of what occurred in residential schools.

Read more: Former Winnipeg residential school site to become public memorial

Narratives is working with several Ontario First Nations in their investigations.

The organization says obtaining access to records and funding are the biggest challenges.

Story continues below advertisement

Both groups hope by working together that they can educate the broader public and keep conversations about healing for survivors front and centre.

The Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line (1-866-925-4419) is available 24 hours a day for anyone experiencing pain or distress as a result of their residential school experience.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

