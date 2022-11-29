Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Winnipeg Foundation willed record $500 million on Giving Tuesday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 29, 2022 5:05 pm
The Winnipeg Foundation's Tom Bryk announces the gift. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Foundation's Tom Bryk announces the gift. YouTube / The Winnipeg Foundation

This Giving Tuesday will be a memorable one for the Winnipeg Foundation, which received the largest gift ever made to a Canadian charity — a whopping $500-million donation of assets from a late local business owner.

Miriam Bergen, who died in January, left the money to the foundation in her will.

Read more: Manitoba charities hopeful for help on ‘Giving Tuesday’

Bergen was owner and president of Appleton Holdings, a privately held company that carries on business as Edison Properties. Her gift to the foundation includes the shares of Appleton.

The foundation, which distributes grants to organizations across the city, called the unrestricted bequest a “transformational gift.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Here is another example of how the people of Manitoba are the most generous in the country,” foundation board chair Tom Bryk said in a statement.

Trending Now
Trending Now

“Miriam Bergen and her family have left an incredible legacy that will have a positive impact for generations to come and we thank them, from the bottom of our hearts.

“We anticipate when the gift is fully realized, it will provide significant additional resources into the community annually.”

Read more: Winnipeg artist Divya Mehra wins $100K Sobey prize for visual art

The foundation said it was first contacted by Bergen several years before her death to discuss options and has been working with the executors of her estate to facilitate the gift.

Bergen’s cousin, Doris Gietz, said Bergen shunned the spotlight, but would have been happy to see her wishes being honoured.

“Giving to community organizations was a big part of how Miriam showed she cared about people,” Gietz said.

“Most of her giving was anonymous because it was the act of giving, not the recognition, that inspired her.

“However, I feel it is important for the community to know about this gift because it will make such a difference. It is the culmination of her quiet, lifelong generosity and will be the Bergens’ legacy.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg woman awarded $20,000 for her non-profit organization'
Winnipeg woman awarded $20,000 for her non-profit organization
FoundationWinnipeg charityWinnipeg Foundationrecord donationAppleton HoldingsEdison PropertiesMiriam Bergen
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers