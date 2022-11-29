Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Manitoba Hydro revises its rate hike request, cites cut in government charges

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 29, 2022 3:20 pm
Manitoba Hydro power lines are photographed just outside Winnipeg. View image in full screen
Manitoba Hydro power lines are photographed just outside Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Manitoba Hydro is reducing its request for rate increases and is crediting a provincial government decision.

Earlier this month, the Crown-owned utility said it would ask the provincial regulator for rate hikes of 3.5 per cent in each of the next two years.

Read more: Manitoba suspends new cryptocurrency operations, citing high energy demand

The utility says it is now cutting that request back to two per cent in each year.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s also revising its long-term projections, from annual rate hikes above the rate of inflation to rate hikes of two per cent annually for the next 19 years.

Trending Now
Trending Now

The move follows a decision by the Manitoba government last week to cut in half fees the province charges the utility for debt guarantees and water usage.

Manitoba Hydro says the changes will save it about $190 million this year and more in future years.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba Hydro electric board chair hopeful about future impact of province’s fee cut'
Manitoba Hydro electric board chair hopeful about future impact of province’s fee cut
Province of ManitobaManitoba HydroHYDROrate increasesCrown utilityenergy rateHydro rate reduction
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers