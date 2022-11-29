Manitoba Hydro revises its rate hike request, cites cut in government charges

Manitoba Hydro is reducing its request for rate increases and is crediting a provincial government decision.
Earlier this month, the Crown-owned utility said it would ask the provincial regulator for rate hikes of 3.5 per cent in each of the next two years.
Read more: Manitoba suspends new cryptocurrency operations, citing high energy demand
The utility says it is now cutting that request back to two per cent in each year.
It’s also revising its long-term projections, from annual rate hikes above the rate of inflation to rate hikes of two per cent annually for the next 19 years.
-
Housing market ‘balance’ could return in 2023, but interest rates the ‘wildcard’: Re/Max
-
In meteorite, Alberta researchers discover 2 minerals never before seen on Earth
The move follows a decision by the Manitoba government last week to cut in half fees the province charges the utility for debt guarantees and water usage.
Manitoba Hydro says the changes will save it about $190 million this year and more in future years.
Comments