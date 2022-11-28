Menu

Politics

Manitoba suspends new cryptocurrency operations, citing high energy demand

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 28, 2022 6:26 pm
The Manitoba government is temporarily halting any new connections of cryptocurrency operations to the hydroelectric grid. Finance Minister Cameron Friesen, the minister responsible for Crown-owned Manitoba Hydro, says there will be a 18-month pause pending a review of the industry's energy demands. View image in full screen
The Manitoba government is temporarily halting any new connections of cryptocurrency operations to the hydroelectric grid.

Finance Minister Cameron Friesen, the minister responsible for Crown-owned Manitoba Hydro, says there will be an 18-month pause pending a review of the industry’s energy demands.

Read more: What happened to FTX? What Canadians should know about the latest crypto collapse

The technology that underpins cryptocurrencies — blockchain — requires a large amount of electricity to run complex financial transactions.

Click to play video: 'Public Interest Law Centre on concerns over Bill 36'
Public Interest Law Centre on concerns over Bill 36

The move will not affect the 37 current operators in the province, which Friesen says use a relatively small amount of power.

Read more: Manitoba government reintroduces bill to ease liquor rules, aims to change pot tax

He says there have been recent requests from another 17 operators that would require 371 megawatts of power — more than half the power generated by the recently completed Keeyask generating station.

Hydro-Quebec announced earlier this month that it would ask regulators to suspend its energy allocation process to the blockchain industry.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police Financial Crimes Unit sheds light on crypto scams'
Winnipeg police Financial Crimes Unit sheds light on crypto scams
© 2022 The Canadian Press

