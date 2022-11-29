Menu

Crime

B.C. man charged with indecent act in Airdrie hotel

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted November 29, 2022 2:47 pm
File: A picture of the RCMP logo. View image in full screen
File: A picture of the RCMP logo. Global News

A B.C. man has been arrested and charged following an alleged indecent act in an Airdrie, Alta., hotel this summer.

At 8 p.m. on Sunday, Airdrie RCMP were called to Main Street in the southern Alberta city to help an Alberta Sheriff with a traffic stop. The Sheriff stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation, but officers determined the driver was a “person of interest” in an indecent act investigation.

On June 11, police began investigating allegations of a man exposing himself at an Airdrie hotel. The allegations included details of children swimming in the hotel pool.

Mission, B.C., resident Robert Antonin Andel, 65, was charged with committing an indecent act and two charges of breaking probation.

Read more: Mounties seek witnesses to Coquitlam indecent exposure

Andel was brought before a Justice of the Peace and chose not to speak to bail. Andel is being held in custody and is due to appear in an Airdrie court on Dec. 1.

Anyone with information about these incidents are asked to call RCMP at 403-945-7267 or provide tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

