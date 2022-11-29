CP Holiday Train to stop in Cambridge and Ayr on Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

The CP Holiday Trains are back on track this year after a three-year hiatus, with two stops scheduled for Waterloo Region on Wednesday.

The trains ground to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic but have returned to active duty this fall.

The company actually has two holiday trains that hit the tracks across Canada and the U.S. in November and December.

The U.S. train, which spends a couple of days in southern Ontario, will stop in Cambridge at the Old Galt train station at 10 Malcolm St. at 4 p.m. before it heads down the line to Ayr, where it will halt at the CP railway crossing at Inglis and Willison streets at 5:30 p.m.

The trains, which are decked out in holiday lights, roll to a halt at the location, the doors open and soon after, the live performances begin.

On Wednesday, Lindsay Ell and Texas Hill are on board the train and will provide live entertainment for those who hit the site.

1:16 Terri Clark, Kelly Prescott and Sierra Noble perform on CP Holiday Train in Calgary

It is a free event, although CP is looking to collect food as well as donations for local food banks at each stop.

CP says it has raised more than $21 million and collected five million pounds of food for community food banks across North America since 1989, the first year the Holiday Train rolled down the tracks.