Canada

How are Canada’s terror rules impacting Afghanistan aid? Senate to investigate

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 29, 2022 1:39 pm
1 year under Taliban rule: What has changed in Afghanistan?
Senators are ramping up their push to get Ottawa to explain why Canada is still barring humanitarian workers from responding to devastating crises in Afghanistan.

Conservative Sen. Salma Ataullahjan has persuaded her colleagues on the upper chamber’s human rights committee to hold hearings next month on rules that bar aid groups from working in Afghanistan.

The Taliban took over the country in 2021, and humanitarian groups say Canadian officials have told them that they can’t pay anyone in Afghanistan or buy goods there, because paying taxes counts as supporting a terrorist group.

Other countries faced the same issue months ago and amended their laws to clarify that delivering aid will not lead to prosecution, while the United Nations has issued a similar rule for its staff.

A House committee called for a remedy in June but the Trudeau government still has no timeline or public plan to resolve the issue, despite having regular talks with the Taliban.

The UN says nearly 60 per cent of the Afghan population needs humanitarian aid to help with the collapse of food and health systems due to an economic crisis, natural disasters and armed conflict.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

