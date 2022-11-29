Menu

Canada

Final report into issues with Ottawa’s LRT system to be released Wednesday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 29, 2022 1:12 pm
An Ottawa Light Rail Transit (LRT) train pulls into uOttawa Station in Ottawa, Ont., on Sunday, July 24, 2022. View image in full screen
An Ottawa Light Rail Transit (LRT) train pulls into uOttawa Station in Ottawa, Ont., on Sunday, July 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Ottawa residents are about to get a detailed look at what went wrong with the city’s embattled light rail transit system.

A public inquiry that began in November of last year is scheduled to release its final report on Wednesday morning.

The LRT system opened to the public in September 2019, a year later than planned, and issues began to arise right away.

The system was eventually shut down for two months after two trains derailed in August and September of 2021.

Read more: Inquiry begins hearing testimony on Ottawa’s off the rails transit system

Ottawa city council has already initiated legal action against Rideau Transit Group, a consortium of companies awarded the $2.1-billion contract to design and build the system and provide ongoing maintenance.

On Monday, city manager Steve Kanellakos resigned from his position, citing the upcoming release of the report as the reason.

In a letter addressed to city of Ottawa employees he says he believes the report will be very critical of the city and city staff, and that it’s best for the organization to have new leadership as it looks to implement the recommendations.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

