Final report into issues with Ottawa’s LRT system to be released Wednesday

Ottawa residents are about to get a detailed look at what went wrong with the city’s embattled light rail transit system.

A public inquiry that began in November of last year is scheduled to release its final report on Wednesday morning.

The LRT system opened to the public in September 2019, a year later than planned, and issues began to arise right away.

The system was eventually shut down for two months after two trains derailed in August and September of 2021.

Ottawa city council has already initiated legal action against Rideau Transit Group, a consortium of companies awarded the $2.1-billion contract to design and build the system and provide ongoing maintenance.

On Monday, city manager Steve Kanellakos resigned from his position, citing the upcoming release of the report as the reason.

In a letter addressed to city of Ottawa employees he says he believes the report will be very critical of the city and city staff, and that it’s best for the organization to have new leadership as it looks to implement the recommendations.