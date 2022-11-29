Manitoba RCMP investigate online puppy scam that targeted New Bothwell woman

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP are investigating an online scam that targeted a victim in New Bothwell and encouraging Manitobans to be cautious of fraud when it comes to online marketplaces, especially as holiday shopping is underway.

The New Bothwell investigation began Oct. 28, after officers at the St-Pierre-Jolys detachment were alerted to a potential scam.

The victim told police she had responded to a social media post advertising a puppy for sale six days earlier. This led to a few days of back-and-forth until an agreement was made and the victim provided an e-transfer deposit, with the expectation the rest of the money would be paid when they met in person to pick up the dog.

When she arrived at the meet-up, police said, she received a text message from the seller asking for full payment prior to the exchange. She paid the funds, again by e-transfer, and never heard from the seller again.

RCMP said the seller is suspected of defrauding two Winnipeg-area victims using a similar scheme. RCMP encourage anyone who may have been caught up in an online scam to call police.

St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP continue to investigate.