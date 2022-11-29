Menu

Crime

Manitoba RCMP investigate online puppy scam that targeted New Bothwell woman

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 29, 2022 1:45 pm
Don't get scammed when making holiday purchases, RCMP warn. View image in full screen
Don't get scammed when making holiday purchases, RCMP warn. Global News

Manitoba RCMP are investigating an online scam that targeted a victim in New Bothwell and encouraging Manitobans to be cautious of fraud when it comes to online marketplaces, especially as holiday shopping is underway.

The New Bothwell investigation began Oct. 28, after officers at the St-Pierre-Jolys detachment were alerted to a potential scam.

Winnipeg police investigating 15 ‘grandparent scam’ reports in 6 days

The victim told police she had responded to a social media post advertising a puppy for sale six days earlier. This led to a few days of back-and-forth until an agreement was made and the victim provided an e-transfer deposit, with the expectation the rest of the money would be paid when they met in person to pick up the dog.

Read more: Winnipeg police warning public of elaborate phone scam

When she arrived at the meet-up, police said, she received a text message from the seller asking for full payment prior to the exchange. She paid the funds, again by e-transfer, and never heard from the seller again.

RCMP said the seller is suspected of defrauding two Winnipeg-area victims using a similar scheme. RCMP encourage anyone who may have been caught up in an online scam to call police.

St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP continue to investigate.

Holiday shopping scams

 

 

RCMPManitoba RCMPOnline ScamOnline Fraudst-pierre-jolys rcmpPuppy ScamNew Bothwell
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

