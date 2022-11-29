Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec City police investigate after young woman’s body discovered in home

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 29, 2022 10:28 am
Quebec City police say the woman's loved ones called authorities after they hadn't heard from her in a few days. View image in full screen
Quebec City police say the woman's loved ones called authorities after they hadn't heard from her in a few days. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec City police are investigating after the body of a 22-year-old woman was discovered in an apartment building late Monday.

The police department said Tuesday morning that it was unable to explain the death of the young woman and no causes had been ruled out.

Investigators with the major crimes unit were dispatched to the scene on Boisseau Street in the city’s Saint-Sauveur neighbourhood to try to understand the circumstances surrounding her death.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: Woman, 92, killed after being hit by driver of SUV in Lanaudière, Que.

The forensic identification unit was also sent to the scene, where a mobile command post was also set up in the morning.

Police responded to a call around 10:30 p.m. because the woman’s relatives had not heard from her in a few days. Her body was discovered when officers entered the home, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information can contact Quebec City police at 418-641-2447.

with files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise

Quebec CityQuebec City policeSPVQSaint-SauveurQuebec City crimesQuebec City deathQuebec City police investigation
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers