Quebec City police investigate after young woman’s body discovered in home

Quebec City police are investigating after the body of a 22-year-old woman was discovered in an apartment building late Monday.

The police department said Tuesday morning that it was unable to explain the death of the young woman and no causes had been ruled out.

Investigators with the major crimes unit were dispatched to the scene on Boisseau Street in the city’s Saint-Sauveur neighbourhood to try to understand the circumstances surrounding her death.

The forensic identification unit was also sent to the scene, where a mobile command post was also set up in the morning.

Police responded to a call around 10:30 p.m. because the woman’s relatives had not heard from her in a few days. Her body was discovered when officers entered the home, according to police.

Anyone with information can contact Quebec City police at 418-641-2447.

— with files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise