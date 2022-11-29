Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, Nov. 29

Saskatoon city council budget debate, supporting the Movember campaign, and the naughty and nice list for staying healthy with naturopathic doctor Jacqui Fleury.
Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Nov. 29, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.
Coun. Cynthia Block discusses budget talks at Saskatoon city council
Three days of budget deliberations got underway at Saskatoon city council on Nov. 29.
The starting point is a property tax increase higher than anticipated and council is looking to cut roughly $2.9 million to keep the increase at 3.53 per cent.
Ward 6 Coun. Cynthia Block has an update on deliberations and what cuts council may consider to hold the line on any property tax increase.
Movember campaign continues beyond November
The Movember initiative sees people across the continent raise awareness about men’s health issues.
Shane DeMerchant with Movember Canada says the campaign runs all year, not just in November when it is highlighted.
-
The 20 richest neighbourhoods across Canada
-
In meteorite, Alberta researchers discover 2 minerals never before seen on Earth
He talks about the goals of the campaign, research and how people can contribute.
Natural ways support your health during cold and flu season
Naturopathic doctor Jacqui Fleury is looking at natural ways to support your health during cold and flu season.
She has a naughty and nice list when it comes to food and lifestyle that might or might not be helpful during cold and flu season.
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Nov. 29
Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Comments