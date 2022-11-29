Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, Nov. 29

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon city council budget debate, supporting the Movember campaign, and the naughty and nice list for staying healthy with naturopathic doctor Jacqui Fleury.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Nov. 29, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Coun. Cynthia Block discusses budget talks at Saskatoon city council

Three days of budget deliberations got underway at Saskatoon city council on Nov. 29.

The starting point is a property tax increase higher than anticipated and council is looking to cut roughly $2.9 million to keep the increase at 3.53 per cent.

Ward 6 Coun. Cynthia Block has an update on deliberations and what cuts council may consider to hold the line on any property tax increase.

4:35 Coun. Cynthia Block discusses budget talks at Saskatoon city council

Movember campaign continues beyond November

The Movember initiative sees people across the continent raise awareness about men’s health issues.

Story continues below advertisement

Shane DeMerchant with Movember Canada says the campaign runs all year, not just in November when it is highlighted.

He talks about the goals of the campaign, research and how people can contribute.

4:15 Movember campaign continues beyond November

Natural ways support your health during cold and flu season

Naturopathic doctor Jacqui Fleury is looking at natural ways to support your health during cold and flu season.

She has a naughty and nice list when it comes to food and lifestyle that might or might not be helpful during cold and flu season.

4:05 Natural ways support your health during cold and flu season

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Nov. 29

Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Story continues below advertisement