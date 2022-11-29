Menu

Canada

Enviroment Canada warns of strong winds for Waterloo Region, Guelph on Wednesday

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 29, 2022 10:02 am
A wind sock on a blustery day. View image in full screen
A wind sock on a blustery day. Getty Images

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement calling for strong winds in the Guelph and Waterloo Region areas as well as Huron and Perth counties on Wednesday.

The agency warns that westerly winds are expected to gust up to 70 to 80 km/h as a strong cold front approaches in the afternoon.

Read more: Ottawa pledges $1.6B to improve infrastructure as part of new climate strategy

It says that the “strongest winds are expected near the eastern shores of the Great Lakes where wind gusts up to 90 km/h may occur.”

The winds, which are expected to hit a good portion of southern Ontario, are expected to ease from west to east overnight.

Read more: As winter approaches, Kitchener issues reminder of snow rules

Environment Canada warns that the winds could toss loose objects and/or break branches which could lead to power outages in some places.

