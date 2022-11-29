Menu

Economy

TC Energy expects cost of Coastal GasLink pipeline project to rise

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 29, 2022 9:33 am
The terminus for the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline is seen at the LNG Canada export terminal under construction in Kitimat, B.C., on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. View image in full screen
The terminus for the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline is seen at the LNG Canada export terminal under construction in Kitimat, B.C., on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Darryl Dyck, THE CANADIAN PRESS

TC Energy Corp. says it expects what it is calling a material increase in the cost of its Coastal GasLink pipeline project.

The company says it continues to face significant cost pressures in Western Canada relating to labour costs and shortages of skilled labour, along with contractor underperformance and disputes.

TC Energy says the project has also been hurt by other unexpected events including drought conditions, and erosion and sediment control challenges.

Read more: Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs rally in Vancouver

It says it expects to provide an updated capital cost estimate early next year that will incorporate the recent developments.

In July, the company said it expected the cost of the project spanning northern British Columbia had risen to $11.2 billion compared with an earlier estimate of $6.6 billion.

Story continues below advertisement

The 670-kilometre pipeline, which aims to carry natural gas across the province to the LNG Canada processing and export facility in Kitimat, B.C., is 80 per cent complete.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

