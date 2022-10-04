Menu

Tech

TC Energy spending $146 million to build solar power project in Alberta

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 4, 2022 9:15 am
Future rendering of TC Energy solar farm at Saddlebrook, near Aldersyde, Alta. View image in full screen
Future rendering of TC Energy solar farm at Saddlebrook, near Aldersyde, Alta. Courtesy: TC Energy Corporation

TC Energy Corp. says it is spending $146 million to build its first Canadian solar power project.

The company says the Saddlebrook solar project will be located near Aldersyde, Alta., south of Calgary.

It will have the capacity to generate 81 megawatts, enough energy to power 20,000 homes annually.

Read more: Cost of Coastal GasLink pipeline leaps 70% to $11.2B as TC Energy settles dispute

TC Energy says it has obtained all regulatory approvals and permits and construction is expected to be finished next year.

During the construction phase, the company says the project will involve about 140 workers.

Two full-time TC Energy employees will work at the facility once it is in operation.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
