Weather

Strong winds expected for Hamilton-Niagara Region Wednesday: Environment Canada

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 29, 2022 8:18 am
A photo of Hamilton, Ont. skyline. View image in full screen
A photo of Hamilton, Ont. skyline. Global News

Environment Canada is alerting Hamilton and Niagara residents about strong wind gusts expected to sweep through much of southern Ontario on Wednesday.

The agency issued a special weather statement saying westerly winds gusting 70 to 80 km/h are expected on Wednesday afternoon, lasting until Wednesday evening “in the wake of (a) strong cold front.”

Read more: CP Holiday Train visits Hamilton, Ont. for first time since 2019

“The strongest winds are expected near the eastern shores of the Great Lakes where wind gusts up to 90 km/h may occur,” the statement said.

“Strong winds may toss loose objects and cause tree branches to break. Isolated utility outages may occur.”

The general forecast for both Hamilton and Niagara Region is calling for clouds on Tuesday and a high of 7 C.

Wednesday is calling for 10 to 15 mm of rain and a high of 10 C in the morning falling to just 2 C with a windchill by the afternoon.

