Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Regina police requesting public’s assistance following hit and run

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted November 28, 2022 6:09 pm
Police Lights View image in full screen
Police are requesting for the public's help following a vehicle and pedestrian collision early Monday morning in the area of 5th Avenue and King Street. File/Getty

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is requesting help from the public following a pedestrian and vehicle collision that sent a 24-year old man to hospital with injuries.

Read more: Regina police warn residents about traffic ticket scam

Police say they received a call at approximately 2:41 a.m. on Nov. 28, 2022, reporting a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the area of 5th Avenue and King Street.

“The driver and vehicle involved left the scene,” said RPS in a release.

Read more: Regina man charged following traffic stop attempt, collision, fall from roof

“Police arrived and began their investigation as EMS provided emergency treatment to the victim …  (who) was taken to hospital for further treatment of his injuries.”

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

RPS are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone in the area who may have video, to contact them at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

Click to play video: 'Regina man charged in robbery of 93-year-old man'
Regina man charged in robbery of 93-year-old man
Saskatchewan NewsRegina NewsInvestigationRegina Police ServicePedestrian CollisionVehicle CollisionPublic Assistance
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers