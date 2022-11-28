Regina police requesting public’s assistance following hit and run

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is requesting help from the public following a pedestrian and vehicle collision that sent a 24-year old man to hospital with injuries.
Police say they received a call at approximately 2:41 a.m. on Nov. 28, 2022, reporting a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the area of 5th Avenue and King Street.
“The driver and vehicle involved left the scene,” said RPS in a release.
“Police arrived and began their investigation as EMS provided emergency treatment to the victim … (who) was taken to hospital for further treatment of his injuries.”
RPS are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone in the area who may have video, to contact them at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).
