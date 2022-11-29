Menu

Canada

Hospice Wellington holding grocery gift card drive as part of Giving Tuesday

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted November 29, 2022 4:53 am
Hospice Wellington in Guelph. View image in full screen
Hospice Wellington in Guelph. Hospice Wellington

Many organizations in Guelph are hoping local bargain hunters will be in the giving mood.

Tuesday is Giving Tuesday, a day when people are being encouraged to donate to charitable causes.

One of the organizations taking part is Hospice Wellington, which will be holding a grocery gift card drive.

Donations of grocery gift cards or money will be accepted at the front desk of the residence or the community level of the hospice.

Read more: OLT rules in favour of Guelph, Wellington County in transitional housing appeal

Donations will also be accepted online at the Hospice Wellington website.

In a news release, the hospice says Barzotti Woodworking will be matching all donations up to $12,000.

Story continues below advertisement

They say they hope to raise enough money to pay for food for a year.

